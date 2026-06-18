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Inauguran el primer McDonald’s de Somerton con ceremonia de corte de listón

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Published 11:35 AM

Abigahil Padilla

SOMERTON, Ariz. (KYMA) – Con la presencia de autoridades locales, empresarios e integrantes de la comunidad, este día se llevó a cabo la ceremonia oficial de corte de listón que marcó la apertura del primer restaurante de Mc Donalds’s en la ciudad de Somerton.

El evento reunió a decenas de asistentes que se dieron cita para celebrar la llegada de una de las cadenas de comida rápida más reconocidas del mundo a esta comunidad del sur de Arizona. Durante la ceremonia, representantes de la empresa destacaron la importancia de esta nueva sucursal como una oportunidad para generar empleos, impulsar la actividad económica local y ofrecer una nueva opción de servicio para residentes y visitantes.

Tras los mensajes de bienvenida y agradecimiento, se realizó el tradicional corte de listón, acto que simbolizó el inicio formal de operaciones del establecimiento. Autoridades municipales reconocieron la inversión realizada en la ciudad y señalaron que la apertura representa un paso importante para el crecimiento comercial de Somerton.

Familias, comerciantes y miembros de la comunidad participaron en las actividades organizadas para la inauguración, recorriendo las instalaciones y conociendo los servicios que ofrecerá el nuevo restaurante. El ambiente estuvo marcado por la celebración y el entusiasmo de los asistentes, quienes destacaron la importancia de contar con nuevas opciones de consumo y empleo en la localidad.

Con esta apertura, Somerton suma un nuevo establecimiento comercial a su oferta de servicios, fortaleciendo su desarrollo económico y ampliando las alternativas para los habitantes de la región.

La inauguración del primer McDonald’s en Somerton quedará registrada como un acontecimiento significativo para la ciudad, al representar la llegada de una marca de alcance internacional y una nueva etapa en el crecimiento comercial de la comunidad.

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Telemundo 23 Yuma-El Centro

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