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Local Forecast

Gusty winds bring cooler temps

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Published 5:41 AM

Winds increased yesterday afternoon, and will remain elevated today, before calming into tomorrow.

The winds have created one road closure at the Whitewater Wash (N. Gene Autry), but these NW winds are also bringing cooler temps! Highs today will clock in near our seasonal norm of 104.

An area of low pressure off the coast of NorCal is keeping us a little gusty through tonight.

Through the Father's Day weekend, highs will hover slightly below normal before we heat up again next week. Temps will be back in the lower one-teens by midweek next week.

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Patrick Evans

Patrick Evans is the News Channel 3’s morning and noon meteorologist, and Host of Eye on the Desert. Patrick also hosts afternoon drive on 103.1 MeTV FM. Learn more about Patrick here.

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