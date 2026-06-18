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Mujer en estado de ebriedad provoca accidente

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Published 5:35 PM

Carolina Garcia

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA) – Una mujer fue detenida por la policía de Calexico, la noche de este miércoles, luego de presuntamente provocar un accidente de tránsito mientras conducía bajo los efectos del alcohol.

Los hechos se registraron alrededor de las 7:34 de la tarde,  en la intersección de las calles Clarke y Rockwood.

De acuerdo con la información preliminar, la conductora viajaba acompañada de otra joven a bordo de un Toyota Camry blanco cuando impactó a otro vehículo del mismo modelo que se encontraba arribando a una vivienda. En el automóvil viajaban tres personas, entre ellas una adulta mayor.

A pesar de la magnitud del impacto, ninguno de los ocupantes resultó lesionados, sin embargo, la acompañante de la presunta responsable sufrió heridas, por lo que fue trasladada por bomberos de la ciudad a un hospital para recibir atención médica.

 La conductora fue puesta bajo custodia por presuntamente manejar en estado de ebriedad.

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