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OneFuture conference helps students beyond scholarships

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today at 6:09 PM
Published 6:06 PM

PALM DESERT, Calif. (KESQ)- More than 250 scholars from across the Coachella Valley gathered at the UCR Palm Desert for the OneFuture student leadership conference.

"OneFuture is focused on students finishing their degrees and then moving on to the career or even graduate school. That is their dream. And so for us to be able to help students do that, we provide, yes, the money. But as importantly, and maybe even more important is what's called holistic support services" said Sheila Thornton, the president and CEO of  OneFuture Coachella Valley.

The support includes mentorship, leadership training, and career guidance that is designed to help students not onlt enter college but also complete their degree and move into the future.

Janelly Martinez-Sanchez, a OneFuture Scholar and a master's student says “It means a lot just because money is very tight. It really does help me and my education."

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Kiera Seapy

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