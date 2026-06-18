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Palm Desert looks to extend outdoor patio regulations for restaurants

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New
Published 6:32 PM

PALM DESERT, Calif. (KESQ) - The city of Palm Desert is looking to extend it's guidelines for outdoor dining patios, after public outcry to keep the additions.

Local restaurants have feared changes to the city's regulations on the covid-era patios, as they neared a June 30 deadline to end the patios, that often extend into the street or sidewalk.

After a city council meeting last week, city officials now say they'll extend the guidelines for a year, while looking into more permanent regulations to keep the outdoor dining spaces.

Tune in this evening as News Channel 3 speaks with local restaurants on what this means for them, as well as the city on the path forward.

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Athena Jreij

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