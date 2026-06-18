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Palm Springs Fire Department urge hikers to stay safe hiking during summer

KESQ
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Published 12:49 PM

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - The Palm Springs Fire Department urged local community members today to use extreme caution when hiking during the summer season following an increase in hiker rescue calls.  

The agency stated that dehydration, heat exhaustion and heat stroke may occur if not properly prepared during the extreme heat wave during Coachella Valley's summer months.

A few symptoms to look out when experiencing any heat-related illness may include dizziness, headache, nausea, muscle cramps, weakness, confusion or fatigue.  

Hikers were reminded to stay safe on the trails by hiking early morning, carrying plenty of water and drinking regularly, applying sunscreen, wearing a hat and lightweight clothing, hiking with a partner, bringing a fully charged phone and to turn back if conditions become too difficult.

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