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Stolen vehicle pursuit ends with arrest in Palm Springs area

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Published 3:35 PM

A suspect was arrested Thursday afternoon following a pursuit involving a stolen vehicle through the Coachella Valley, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Office.

At approximately 1:25 p.m., deputies located a stolen vehicle in the area of Bob Hope Drive and Casino Drive and attempted to conduct a traffic stop. Sheriff's say the driver failed to yield, prompting deputies to initiate a pursuit.

During the chase, the vehicle briefly stopped near Bob Hope Drive and Dinah Shore Drive, where a passenger exited the vehicle. The driver then continued fleeing from deputies through the city.

The pursuit came to an end in the area of Gene Autry Trail and Vista Chino, where the suspect abandoned the vehicle and attempted to flee on foot. Deputies quickly apprehended the suspect, who was taken into custody without incident.

Authorities searched for the passenger who exited earlier in the pursuit but were unable to locate the individual. Investigators are working to identify that person.

The investigation remains ongoing.

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Tommy Gallegos

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