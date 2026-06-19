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Border Patrol pursuit in Palm Springs ends in Cathedral City

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Published 3:47 PM

A video circulating on social media has drawn attention to an alleged enforcement stop involving U.S. Customs and Border Protection and a motorist in Palm Springs near Gene Autry Trail and Vista Chino.

According to the Palm Springs Police Department, local officers were not involved in the incident and were not notified in advance of Border Patrol's presence in the city.

Palm Springs police said the traffic stop was initiated by U.S. Border Patrol in Palm Springs. Authorities reported that the motorist then fled the area, leading the incident into neighboring Cathedral City.

When contacted for additional details, Palm Springs police directed inquiries to the Cathedral City Police Department.

In a statement, Cathedral City police confirmed that Border Patrol agents were involved in a pursuit that entered the city at approximately 8:29 a.m.

Cathedral City police said the pursuit was called off within city limits, and no injuries or crashes were reported. Cathedral City police also emphasized that none of its officers participated in the pursuit.

Questions remain regarding the reason for the initial stop.

Requests for comment have been sent to U.S. Border Patrol. The agency has not responded.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

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Tommy Gallegos

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