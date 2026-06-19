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Festival Theater Palm Springs announces summer season with exclusive screening opportunities

KESQ
By
New
Published 2:35 PM

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) – Festival Theaters Palm Springs announced a summer season full of exclusive premieres and filmmaker talkbacks marking a new chapter for the Coachella Valley's cinema legacy. 

The summer season takes off on June 26th at 7:00pm, with the screening of Coroner of the Stars followed by a post-screening talkback with director Ben Hethcoat. The exclusive screening opportunities span throughout the month of July, concluding July 29th, following the Festival Theaters Palm Springs Shortfest

Viewings like the Palm Springs premier of Atropia, include a post-screening career retrospective by actress and Coachella Valley native Alia Shawkat, giving audiences a deeper look into the filmmaking world. 

"We're building something that doesn't exist anywhere else in the desert, a place where you can see a great film and then sit in the same room as the person who made it,” said Zack Solomon, General Manager of Festival Theaters Palm Springs. “The support from our community has been extraordinary, and we're committed to keeping these experiences as fun, accessible, and affordable as possible."

All events offered throughout the summer season are ticketed at $20. Each film screening will be accompanied by a talkback with a director or actor from each film to reinforce Festival Theaters Palm Springs commitment to presenting cinema as a community experience. 

Visit https://festivaltheaters.com/home/ for more details.

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