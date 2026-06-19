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Hiker injured on trek near Pine Cove, prompting rescue operation

KESQ
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New
Published 2:11 PM

PINE COVE, Calif. (KESQ) - A hiker trekking today with his family in the San Bernardino National Forest northeast of Pine Cove fell and suffered injuries, leading firefighters to mount a rescue operation with the help of a sheriff's helicopter crew.

The "hiker down'' call was received at 11:30 a.m. Friday along Black Mountain Truck Trail, east of Highway 243, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

Capt. John Clingingsmith told City News Service the man, whose identity was not released, went down on the trail and experienced a "medical emergency'' that left him unable to continue.

The victim's family members, accompanying him, called 911, and engine crews were sent to the trailhead to mount a rescue.   

Clingingsmith said due to the terrain, firefighters promptly requested that a sheriff's helicopter crew based at Hemet-Ryan Airport initiate an air search for the parties.

As of noon, the search was getting underway.

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