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How much do Coachella Valley residents know about Juneteenth?

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Published 10:50 AM

COACHELLA VALLEY, Calif. (KESQ) — As communities across the country prepare to celebrate Juneteenth, News Channel 3 took to the streets to find out how much local residents know about the holiday and its significance in American history.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing coverage of Juneteenth celebrations and the latest updates.

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Dakota Makinen

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