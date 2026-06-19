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Juneteenth celebrations kick off in Palm Springs

KESQ
By
New
Published 3:04 PM

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - A weekend of Juneteenth celebrations is kicking off in Palm Springs, hosted by the Palm Springs Black History Committee and the city.

The 2026 Juneteenth Freedom Weekend began Thursday evening at Villagefest in Downtown Palm Springs and continues through Saturday.

Tonight at 5 p.m., the Juneteenth Unity Picnic welcomes residents to Downtown Park for a lineup of educational, cultural, and community engagement experiences. The event will also feature food vendors and live entertainment.

The holiday celebrates independence day for African Americans from slavery.

Tune in this evening for the latest look at celebrations.


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Athena Jreij

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