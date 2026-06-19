Legendary TV director James Burrows dies at 85

LOS ANGELES (KESQ) - Emmy-winning television director James Burrows, a decades-long Hollywood hit-maker who co-created "Cheers" and helmed more than 1,000 episodes of programs ranging from "The Mary Tyler Moore Show" to "Will & Grace" and "Friends," died today at age 85.

Burrows' family confirmed his death in a statement to People magazine, saying he "passed away peacefully today surrounded by his loving family."

No location or cause of death was provided.

"For more than five decades, Burrows was one of the most influential and beloved directors in television history,'' according to the family. "As a legendary director, mentor, and creative force, he helped shape generations of comedy and brought immeasurable joy to audiences around the world."

"Over the course of his unparalleled career, Burrows directed more than 1,000 episodes of television and was instrumental in creating some of the most iconic series ever produced, including `The Mary Tyler Moore Show,' `Taxi,' `Cheers,' `Frasier,' `Friends,' `Will & Grace,' and `The Big Bang Theory,' among many others.

"But beyond his remarkable achievements, Burrows will be remembered for something even greater: his kindness, generosity, and unwavering belief in the people around him. He possessed a rare ability to make everyone better and was known for remembering every person he met by name, making colleagues at every level feel seen, valued, and appreciated."

"Burrows understood that great comedy was never simply about laughter. It was about humanity, connection, and truth. That understanding became the foundation of a career that forever changed television. His influence will continue to be felt for generations through the countless artists he inspired, the stories he helped tell, and the millions of people whose lives were brightened by his work.''

The family called him a "devoted husband, father, and grandfather,'' survived by his wife, Debbie, four daughters, and seven grandchildren.

Locally, Burrows was among the founding donors for the Palm Springs Plaza Theater restoration project through the James and Deborah Burrows Foundation. He directed the Hulu comedy, Mid-Century Modern, which is set in Palm Springs, which was released last year.

"Will & Grace'' star Eric McCormack posted a tribute to Burrows on Instagram.

"We lost a giant today, a mentor to me and a dear friend,'' McCormack wrote.

"The 800 lb gorilla of television comedy for fifty years, he was beloved by everyone, and has left not a mark but a footprint. An incredible legacy. Jimmy, thank you for everything you gave us. I love you. And I send so much love to Debbie and your whole beautiful family,'' he added.

Tony Danza, who appeared in 75 episodes of the ABC comedy series "Taxi" directed by Burrows, paid tribute Friday afternoon. Writing on X, Danza said, "We have lost the greatest of all time. Jimmy Burrows. I know I wouldn't be here without him. My thoughts are with Debbie and the kids.''

Born in Los Angeles, Burrows was educated in New York and graduated from the Yale School of Drama. After returning to Los Angeles and working on theater productions, Burrows was hired by Mary Tyler Moore, directing episodes of her landmark sitcom, along with its spinoffs ``Phyllis,'' ``Lou Grant'' and "Rhoda.''

In a 2015 interview with USA Today, Burrows reflected on his television career and recalled landing his first directing assignment on "The Mary Tyler Moore Show'' in 1974.

"The script was so bad, I said to (MTM Enterprises co-founder) Grant Tinker, `In a sea of Danish, I get a bagel,''' Burrows said. "I put in some sight gags. I spent a lot of time blocking and trying to get the funniest positions to tell the jokes. I really worked hard. Just before we shot the show, Mary said to me, `I think our investment in you has worked out.'"

He also worked on programs such as "The Bob Newhart Show'' and "Taxi," which earned him the first two of his 11 career Emmy Awards.

Burrows teamed with "Taxi" producers Glen and Les Charles to create the bar-centered sitcom "Cheers,'' with Burrows directing the vast majority of the show's episodes, earning him six more Emmys.

He quickly became one of Hollywood's go-to television directors, helming episodes of dozens of series over the year, including "Night Court," "Dear John,'' "NewsRadio," "3rd Rock from the Sun," "Caroline in the City,'' ``Dharma & Greg,'' "Friends,'' "The Millers," "Mike & Molly" and "2 Broke Girls.'' He directed 246 episodes of "Will & Grace.'' He also directed the pilot episodes of `Two and a Half Men'' and ``The Big Bang Theory."

He received a lifetime achievement award from the Directors Guild of America for television directing in 2015. He was inducted into the Television Hall of Fame in 2006