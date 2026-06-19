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Palm Springs set to host two-day summit on AI, emerging tech next week

PS/Next Summit
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Published 3:29 PM

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - The city of Palm Springs will host its second annual conference centered on artificial intelligence, emerging technology and business innovation next week at the Convention Center.

"PS/Next: New Experiences in Technology'' will take place June 22-23 at 277 N. Avenida Caballeros. It will host more than 50 featured speakers, including Rob Minkoff, co-director of "The Lion King"; Emmy nominated storyteller and author, Baratunde Thurston; AI artist Kelly Boesch; and Phillip Su, former engineer at Meta, OpenAI and Microsoft. In addition, six immersive tracks or programs will be tailored for residents, small businesses or educators, such as "Vibe-a-Thon" and "GenJam."  

The two-day summit aims to bring together experts in the field of tech and AI to develop skills, solve challenges and expand economic opportunity in the region, officials said. The event comes after the success of last year's "AI and Creativity Expo," which attracted more than 500 attendees.

"Technology and creativity have always been inextricably linked, and it feels like we're standing at the edge of an unprecedented new era for artists and storytellers,'' Minkoff said in a statement.

The event is sponsored by the city's Economic Development Department in partnership with the city's Chamber of Commerce.   

More information is available at palmspringsnext.com.

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