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Charter bus fire shuts down eastbound I-10 near Chiriaco Summit

KESQ
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New
Published 4:42 PM

COACHELLA VALLEY, CALIF. (KESQ) — A charter bus caught fire Thursday morning on eastbound Interstate 10 west of Box Canyon Road in Chiriaco Summit, prompting a major response from firefighters and traffic delays in the area.

According to CAL FIRE/Riverside County Fire Department, the fire was reported at approximately 7:44 a.m. Firefighters arrived to find the bus fully engulfed in flames.

All 36 passengers on board safely evacuated before crews arrived. Paramedics evaluated the passengers at the scene as a precaution, and no injuries were immediately reported.

Fire crews remained on scene to extinguish the fire and conduct cleanup operations. Officials said eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 would be impacted for several hours, causing significant traffic delays through the area.

Motorists are encouraged to seek alternate routes and check traffic conditions before traveling through Chiriaco Summit.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

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Timothy Foster

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