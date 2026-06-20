Skip to Content
News

Music, culture, and community highlight Juneteenth celebration in Palm Springs

By
Updated
today at 4:35 PM
Published 4:34 PM

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) — Music, dance, storytelling and community came together Saturday as the Sunset Music and Education Foundation hosted its Joyful Juneteenth Celebration at Revolution Stage Company in Palm Springs.

The free event honored Juneteenth, the federal holiday commemorating June 19, 1865, when enslaved African Americans in Galveston, Texas, learned they were free more than two years after the Emancipation Proclamation was issued.

Residents gathered for an afternoon featuring live music, poetry, dance performances, storytelling and educational programming focused on freedom, culture and community connection.

The celebration showcased a variety of local artists, performers, educators and community leaders. Young artists also took center stage, including student performers recognized through the foundation’s educational programs.

Organizers said the event was designed to bring people together while highlighting the importance of preserving cultural traditions and sharing stories across generations.

Sweet Baby J’ai, CEO and Executive Artistic Director of the Sunset Music and Education Foundation, said the event provided an opportunity for people from different backgrounds to connect through music, art and culture.

Throughout the afternoon, the foundation also presented musical instruments to local youth through its SMARTS Initiative, which aims to increase access to music education and artistic opportunities for students across the Coachella Valley.

The celebration was part of a broader effort to honor the history of Juneteenth while encouraging community engagement, education and cultural understanding.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Timothy Foster

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.