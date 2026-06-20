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Twentynine Palms man arrested after deadly shooting and kidnapping

Tony Webster / CC BY-SA 2.0
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Published 4:50 PM

Twentynine Palms, Calif. (KESQ) — A Twentynine Palms man is behind bars after investigators say he kidnapped two people, killing one of them, following a shooting the night before.

According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department, deputies were first called to the 6300 block of Lupine Avenue around 8:30 p.m. Thursday for reports of an assault with a deadly weapon. When they arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The suspected shooter had already left the area before deputies arrived. The victim was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.

Less than 24 hours later, deputies responded to another call on Lupine Avenue, this time for a reported kidnapping. As investigators worked the case, they learned the suspect in the shooting, identified as 30-year-old male, he had allegedly kidnapped the surviving victim as well as a 62-year-old male.

The 62-year-old male was later found at a home in the 6100 block of Lupine Avenue with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Sheriff's Homicide Detail took over the investigation and quickly obtained an arrest warrant for Banales. Members of the Sheriff's Specialized Enforcement Division located and arrested him a short time later.

The suspect was booked into the West Valley Detention Center on suspicion of murder, attempted murder and kidnapping. He remains in custody without bail.

Anyone with information about the case is urged to contact the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Homicide Detail. The investigation remains ongoing.

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Timothy Foster

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