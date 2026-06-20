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Wanderlust Food Truck Festival debuts in Palm Springs

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Published 7:20 PM

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) — A new weekly food truck festival is bringing food, entertainment, and community gatherings to Palm Springs.

The Wanderlust Food Truck Festival officially launched Saturday at Sunrise Park in downtown Palm Springs. The free event features more than 20 food trucks and vendors offering a variety of options ranging from barbecue and comfort food to international cuisine and desserts.

Organizers say the festival is designed to create a welcoming space where residents and visitors can gather, enjoy local food, and spend time together during the summer months. In addition to food vendors, the event includes lawn games, open seating areas, and family-friendly activities.

The Palm Springs festival is the latest addition to Wanderlust's growing network of food truck events across California, Nevada, and Pennsylvania. The company has hosted similar weekly events in cities including Murrieta, Hemet, and Lake Elsinore.

Attendees said the wide variety of food and relaxed atmosphere make the event a welcome addition to the city during the slower summer season.

The Wanderlust Food Truck Festival will be held every Saturday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Sunrise Park. Admission and parking are free. Organizers plan to announce participating food trucks and vendors each week through social media.

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Timothy Foster

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