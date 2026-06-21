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Valley families beat the heat to celebrate Father’s Day

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Published 4:52 PM

COACHELLA VALLEY, Calif. (KESQ) — Father's Day celebrations looked a little different across the Coachella Valley this year as families found ways to honor dads while dealing with triple-digit temperatures.

With the valley under another stretch of extreme heat, many residents adjusted their plans to avoid the hottest parts of the day. Restaurants were busy with Father's Day breakfasts and brunches, while some families headed out early for golf rounds, walks, and other outdoor activities before temperatures climbed.

Others opted to stay indoors, spending the day at movie theaters, museums, shopping centers, and other air-conditioned venues.

Despite the heat, families said the holiday was less about the activity and more about spending quality time together. Many fathers enjoyed gathering with children, grandchildren, and loved ones for meals and celebrations throughout the weekend.

Health officials continue to remind residents to stay hydrated, wear lightweight clothing, and limit prolonged outdoor activity during peak afternoon hours. They also encourage people to check on older relatives and neighbors, who can be especially vulnerable during extreme heat events.

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Timothy Foster

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