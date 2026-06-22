Skip to Content
News

Average Riverside County Gas Price Drops To Lowest Amount Since March

By
New
Published 10:31 AM

RIVERSIDE (CNS) - The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Riverside County dropped today for the 32nd time in 33 days, falling four-tenths of a cent to $5.401, its lowest amount since March 13.

The average price has dropped 66.4 cents over the past 33 days, including 1 cent Sunday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It dropped 18 consecutive days, was unchanged June 8 and resumed decreasing the following day.

The average price is 18.2 cents less than one week ago and 63.9 cents lower than one month ago, but 93.9 cents more than one year ago.

The national average price dropped for the 32nd consecutive day, falling nine-tenths of a cent to $3.929, its lowest amount since March 21. It has fallen 63.5 cents over the past 32 days, including 1.3 cents Sunday.

The national average price is 13.6 cents less than one week ago and 62.3 cents lower than one month ago, but 71.1 cents more than one year ago.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Tommy Gallegos

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.