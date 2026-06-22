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Brush fire adjacent to I-10 in Calimesa scorches almost 90 acres

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today at 3:02 PM
Published 12:29 PM

CHERRY VALLEY, Calif. — A brush fire that erupted today alongside Interstate 10 in Calimesa charred almost 90 acres and disrupted freeway traffic before it was stopped.

The non-injury blaze was reported at 10:50 a.m. Monday along westbound I-10, between Cherry Valley Boulevard and Brookside Avenue, according to the Riverside County Fire Department and California Highway Patrol.   

The fire department said multiple engine crews were sent to the location and encountered flames moving at a moderate rate through heavy brush within open space.

Firefighters established hose lays a short time later, preventing the brusher from reaching the freeway and commercial structures to the east and north, according to reports from the scene.

As of 2:30 p.m. Monday, the fire was about three-quarters contained, with full containment anticipated by nightfall.   

At the height of the blaze, three Cal Fire air takers and two water- dropping helicopters were making drops, but all of them cleared the location shortly after 2 p.m.

CHP officers initially shut down two westbound lanes for public safety but later modified the closure to only one lane and the shoulder, leaving three lanes available. However, traffic was clogged going back to Whitewater as a result of the fire activity and motorists slowing down to look.

Cherry Valley Boulevard was completely shut down between the freeway and Hannon Road to the east because of heavy smoke and fire equipment parked on the roadway.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

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Tommy Gallegos

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