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Deputy shoots, kills man allegedly swinging hammer at him in Jurupa Valley

KESQ
By
New
Published 3:40 PM

JURUPA VALLEY, Calif. (KESQ) - A man who allegedly threatened a Riverside County sheriff's deputy with a hammer today in Jurupa Valley was fatally shot by the lawman.

The deputy-involved shooting occurred shortly after 4 a.m. Monday in the 6000 block of Collins Street, just west of Van Buren Boulevard, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.

Sgt. Robert Martinez said the patrol deputy, whose identity was not disclosed, was sent to the location to investigate reports of a woman in distress, screaming for unspecified reasons.

"Upon arrival, the deputy encountered a man in the street who advanced toward the deputy, swinging a hammer,'' Martinez said. "The deputy gave the suspect commands to drop the hammer, but he failed to comply ... (and) continued to advance on the deputy while swinging the hammer, and a deputy- involved shooting occurred."  

The deputy wasn't injured.   

Paramedics reached the location a short time later and rendered aid until the suspect was transported to a regional trauma center, where he was pronounced dead on arrival, Martinez said.

A search of the area failed to identify the woman who had been screaming. Her identity has not been confirmed, and it was unknown whether she may have been injured.

It was unclear why the man was allegedly armed with the hammer.   

The deputy was placed on paid administrative leave pending the

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