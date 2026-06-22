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Indio Set to Host Groundbreaking Ceremony for New Police Headquarters

City of Indio
By
New
Published 5:58 PM

 INDIO (CNS) - The city of Indio will hold a groundbreaking ceremony for a $45 million police headquarters later this week.

The ceremony will take place at 8:30 a.m. Thursday at 46800 Jackson St.

The facility described by city officials as a state-of-the-art public safety campus will serve as a central hub for police department personnel and will feature locker rooms, workstations, offices, a gym, a training area, meeting and interview rooms and public spaces designed to enhance community engagement.

``Indio is a growing community, and we are committed to investing in the infrastructure needed to support that growth,'' Mayor Elaine Holmes said in a statement. ``This new police headquarters is a critical step in ensuring our city remains safe, resilient and well-prepared to serve our residents for generations to come.''

The project was expected to be competed by spring 2028.

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