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Local pool expert discusses Lincoln Memorial reflecting pool maintenance

Local pool expert discusses Lincoln Memorial
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New
Published 5:41 PM

The Lincoln Memorial reflecting pool in Washington DC has turned green with algae after it underwent a $16 million dollar renovation.

The project aimed to make the pool shine in what was described to be an "American Flag Blue" color. To better understand the problems that have risen with this renovation we spoke to Pete Anderson, the owner and operator of Desert Specialty Pools.

Anderson said that finding an exact cause would require a further in depth look into the water chemistry and the maintenance procedures. "They're using hydrogen peroxide. It's basically a BAQUACIL product. And if that's not followed, to the T, you can have issues where you have green water," says Pete Anderson.

The paint at the bottom of the pool after algae buildup has started peeling. Pete points towards the preparation of the paint rather than the chemicals, "Chemicals aren't going to peel paint. If it was painted, and it's failing, I would think that was more of a prep issue on the install."

The National Park Service says that crews are continuing their efforts to restore the Reflecting Pool as they are racing to have the project completed ahead of the Fourth of July, a timeline that Pete says might be tough to meet. "It's probably going to be tough to get cleared up. You know, draining the pool and starting fresh would probably be an easier option for them."

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Tommy Gallegos

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