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Miles Avenue in La Quinta undergoes construction, closing all westbound lanes

KESQ
By
Updated
today at 6:06 PM
Published 5:06 PM

LA QUINTA, Calif. (KESQ)-- The city of La Quinta is starting pavement rehabilitation on Miles Avenue this week, closing all westbound lanes, and creating delays for commuters. 

City officials said the road work began on Monday, June 22 and will continue through Friday, June 26, from Jefferson Street to Dune Palms Road. 

The pavement rehabilitation is the first part of a multiphase roadwork beautification plan in the City of La Quinta being completed through the end of July. 

“We're doing it this way to try to minimize the overall disruption. By closing all the lanes, we can get the work done faster in these phases rather than dragging it out over a couple of months.” stated Brain McKinney, the public works director and city engineer of La Quinta

City officials are encouraging motorists to use caution, follow the posted detours and allot extra travel time to meet their destinations. 

Suggested alternative routes can be found on the webpage for the City of La Quinta.

Stay with News Channel 3 for more updates. 

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