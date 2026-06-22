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PS/NExT commits to the future, cover’s fees for Coachella Valley students

Acquired Through MGN Online on 04/04/2024
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Acquired Through MGN Online on 04/04/2024
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Published 10:47 AM

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) — The second annual PS/NExT conference is taking place at Palm Springs Convention Center as organizers continue to educate and expand on the future of technology.

Artificial intelligence continues to evolve day-by-day, and experts in the Coachella Valley are working to ensure the region does not fall behind. One way they are doing this is by covering fees for 100 students to attend the conference and immerse themselves in the world of artificial intelligence.

This opportunity aims to inform students about technology learning, workforce readiness and regional opportunity.

Tonight, we take a look at why involving students is important for the future of technology in the valley and beyond. Stay tuned for the latest.

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Matthew Pearce

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