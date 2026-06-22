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Teen drivers face increased risks ahead of Fourth of July weekend

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Published 5:48 PM

THOUSAND PALMS, Calif. (KESQ)- With the Fourth of July just two weeks away, safety experts are warning that it is one of the most dangerous times of the year for teen drivers.

Susie Adams, Teens Road To Safety, Owner Operator said, "The importance of knowing what you're doing and driving defensively is really important to us. We've seen so much death and destruction on the road. We want that to change with our students.”

Data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration shows more than 2,300 people were killed in crashes involving a teen driver last year. Now more than half of those teen drivers who died in 2024 were not wearing a seatbelt.

Safety experts say that distractions, impaired driving, and failure to wear a seat belt are some of the biggest factors behind crashes.

Driving instructors also say distraction remains one of the biggest challenges for new teen drivers, especially phones, passengers, and in car music.

Jessica Jones from Miller's Driving Academy said “a lot is being distracted by their phones, you know, and other things on the roads. So we try to make sure, you know, keep your eyes on the road for safety purposes and don't get distracted by anything else on the road.”

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Kiera Seapy

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