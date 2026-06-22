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Vegetation Fire Burns 4–6 Acres Near Cherry Valley Boulevard; Air and Ground Resources Respond

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Published 12:29 PM

CHERRY VALLEY, Calif. — Firefighters are battling a vegetation fire reported at around 10:50 a.m. off of Cherry Valley Boulevard in Cherry Valley.

According to Cal Fire, between four and six acres of vegetation are burning at a moderate rate of spread. Multiple ground resources and aircraft have been assigned to the incident as crews work to contain the fire and prevent further growth.

As of the latest update, no injuries have been reported and no evacuations have been ordered.

Cal Fire reports a substantial response to the incident, including two bulldozers and four hand crews working on the ground. Air resources include two air tankers conducting flame-retardant drops and one helicopter assisting firefighting operations. More than five battalion chiefs are overseeing the response, along with 14 fire engines and three water tenders.

Fire officials continue to monitor conditions and assess containment efforts. Additional updates will be provided as information becomes available.

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Tommy Gallegos

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