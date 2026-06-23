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Local Forecast

Heat ramps back up, peaks Wednesday in Coachella Valley

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New
Published 4:40 AM

Good morning, Coachella Valley! We’re already in the low 80s before sunrise and you can expect quiet weather conditions to kick off our day.

This afternoon we'll top out near 107. Tomorrow is hotter. Wednesday our heat will peak with temps near 1011, the hottest day of the week.

A strong dome of high pressure is parked over the Southwest and sliding east toward El Paso. That ridge heats the desert a little more each day, and it keeps our nights warm, too. Tonight only dips to around 85, which means very little overnight relief.

There’s no heat warning or advisory posted for the valley right now. But this is Moderate HeatRisk today, and the desert floor climbs to Major HeatRisk on Wednesday. That means the heat poses a real risk, especially to older adults, young kids and anyone without good air conditioning.  

A few simple things go a long way. Drink water before you feel thirsty. Get outdoor work and exercise done early or wait until evening. Stay out of the midday sun. Check on elderly neighbors and anyone without AC. Keep pets off the hot pavement and never leave kids or pets in a parked car, even for a minute.

Relief is coming. A weather system drops into the Northwest late this week, breaks down the ridge, and cools us off. We’re back near 104 Thursday, near 99 Saturday, and around 100 to close the weekend.

Stay safe!

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Garrett Hottle

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