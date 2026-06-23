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Health experts raise concerns of rise of mpox

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New
Published 11:11 PM

THOUSAND PALMS, Calif. (KESQ) - Doctors are warning there's been a spike in travel-related mpox cases here in California.

And they say it's only a matter of time before we see cases here in the Coachella Valley.

Since January, there have been seven travel-related mpox cases reported in California, which is higher than in previous years.

Doctors say anyone can get mpox, which spreads mainly through close physical contact, including sex, but most cases involve men who have sex with men.

"The best way to protect yourself is with the vaccine Jynneos, and you can get it at the pharmacy. It's two doses, and it's protective for clade one and clade two," said Dr. Phyllis Ritchie, CEO & Founder of PS Test.

In addition to fever, chills, and muscle pain, mpox can cause a painful rash that appears on various parts of the body.

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