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Inside a Palm Desert coffee shop taking advantage of World Cup action

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Updated
today at 12:04 PM
Published 11:59 AM

PALM DESERT, Calif. (KESQ) – A Palm Desert coffee shop has gone all-in on the World Cup!

Rutina Coffee, located along San Pablo Avenue in Palm Desert, just north of El Paseo, is Latin-owned. With the World Cup well underway, they're fully taking advantage of the opportunity to provide a space for coffee lovers and soccer fans to enjoy the fun.

With flags hanging from the ceiling and a projector constantly lighting up the walls, customers have enjoyed every second of play since players took the pitch. The baristas set up a projector to play World Cup matches from open to close, so customers never miss a minute.

One college student, originally from La Quinta, made her first visit to Rutina on Tuesday. She said she was pleasantly surprised to be able to watch Portugal win its match against Uzbekistan as she worked on assignments for summer courses.

It gets even more engaging, though, when fans show out for their favorite teams. The shop is hosting a watch party for Wednesday night's match between Mexico and Czechia. Judging by the hundreds of likes on an Instagram post promoting it, it's set to draw a big crowd.

Tonight, we're bringing you inside Rutina and hearing from the owners about how the World Cup crowd is boosting business. We're also speaking with the customers soaking up the action. Stay with us for our full story at 6 o'clock.

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Gavin Nguyen

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