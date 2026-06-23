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Palm Springs Surf Club partners up with LifeStream for blood drive

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Updated
today at 5:58 PM
Published 5:54 PM

PALM SPRINGS, CALIF. (KESQ)- Palm Springs Surf Club partnered up today with LifeStream Blood Bank for community members to come together to donate blood.

The event was held at the Surf Club; all eligible donors were able to receive a complimentary weekday waterpark pass courtesy of Palm Springs Surf Club.

“Community is at the heart of everything we do,” said Palm Springs Surf Club representatives. "We’re proud to partner with LifeStream Blood Bank to host an event that brings people together while making a meaningful impact across the Coachella Valley.”

Blood donations are critical through the summer months. You are still able to donate, to learn more visit LifeStream Blood Bank.

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