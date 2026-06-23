Skip to Content
News

Prime day deals could bring a rise in package thefts

liz west / CC BY 2.0
By
Updated
today at 6:14 PM
Published 4:54 PM

THOUSAND PALMS, Calif. (KESQ)- Security experts say that thieves often take advantage of increased deliveries during major online shopping events, but there are simple steps consumers can take to protect their packages.

A former SWAT commander and security expert says thieves pay attention to delivery surges and look for easy targets.

SOT: GENE PETRINO- former SWAT commander and security expert 

“All criminals look for opportunities, and they know that there is a surge in deliveries at this time. So they know that there's more opportunity for the thefts," Gene Petrino, former SWAT commander and security expert said

He said they have seen a dramatic increase during the week after prime days, upwards of 40% increase in thefts. 

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Kiera Seapy

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.