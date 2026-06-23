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ShortFest documentary shines light on food distribution

KESQ
By
New
Published 3:46 PM

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ)— Families and seniors gathered in Indio this week to receive groceries at a community food distribution event, as many continue to feel the impact of rising food costs.

Helping lead the effort was Luis Yepiz, a Food Recovery Advisor with The Farmlink Project, whose work is also being highlighted in a documentary premiering at the Palm Springs International ShortFest.

"The Volunteer" follows Yepiz's journey and explores the importance of giving back to communities facing food insecurity.

Yepiz says hunger affects more people than many realize, with rising grocery prices forcing families to make difficult choices between paying bills and buying food.

The issue is personal for Yepiz, who experienced food insecurity growing up. He says those experiences inspired him to dedicate his life to helping others.

Director Owen Dubeck says a portion of the film's proceeds will be used to help provide food for families in need, extending the documentary's impact beyond the screen.

To learn more on "The Volunteer" visit Palm Springs International ShortFest.

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