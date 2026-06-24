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Cathedral City Announces Pavement Repair Work on East Palm Canyon Drive June 25

Cathedral City
By
New
Published 11:44 AM

CATHEDRAL CITY, Calif. — The City of Cathedral City is advising residents and visitors about upcoming construction work on East Palm Canyon Drive scheduled for Thursday, June 25, 2026.

The pavement repair project will take place from 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on the eastbound side of East Palm Canyon Drive between Date Palm Drive and Sungate Way.

Construction crews will perform utility trench repairs, requiring eastbound lane closures in two alternating phases throughout the day. City officials noted that at least one eastbound lane will remain open to traffic at all times.

Motorists traveling through the area should expect lane reductions and possible delays during work hours. Drivers are encouraged to slow down in construction zones, remain alert for workers and equipment, and consider using alternate routes when possible.

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