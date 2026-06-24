Coachella man accused of embezzlement fails to show for court, judge revokes bail

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) - A 38-year-old man accused of siphoning almost $100,000 from the bank accounts of a Palm Desert senior failed to appear for a hearing today at the Indio courthouse, prompting a judge to revoke his bail and sign a bench warrant for his arrest.

Miguel Angel Gonzalez of Coachella was arrested in December following a Riverside County Sheriff's Department investigation that began in August.

Gonzalez is charged with financial elder abuse and grand theft.

He was slated to appear for a felony settlement conference Wednesday at the Larson Justice Center, but according to court minutes, when his case was called, the defendant was nowhere to be found.

Gonzalez's public defender was evidently uncertain about where his client might be.

Superior Court Judge Dean Benjamini immediately revoked Gonzalez's $50,000 bond and signed the arrest warrant.

According to sheriff's Sgt. Jeff Cryder, deputies received a report in the latter half of August alleging that Gonzalez had been involved in a years-long series of thefts targeting the victim, identified only as a resident of the 100 block of Gold Canyon Drive.

The specific relationship between the defendant and victim was not disclosed.

Cryder said detectives spent several months investigating the matter, ultimately determining that Gonzalez was allegedly responsible for unauthorized transactions in which he had diverted tens of thousands of dollars to himself for personal use.

It was unclear how the victim became aware of the alleged embezzlement.

Deputies arrested Gonzalez without incident in mid-December at his home in the 84000 block of Calle Diego.

He has no documented prior felony convictions in Riverside County.