Edison highlights preparedness for residents impacted by planned and unplanned outages

CATHEDRAL CITY, Calif. (KESQ) – Power outages, planned or unplanned, are an obvious inconvenience to residents impacted by them.

From food spoiling in the refrigerator to a lack of air conditioning for potentially hours at a time, utilities maintain it's ultimately a necessity to keep the grid operating safely.

Over the past week, a number of residents, ranging everywhere from Palm Springs to the High Desert, have reported outages that left them with more questions than answers to our newsroom.

One of those residents, from the Yucca Mesa area, reported nearly daily power shutoffs that would happen for an hour or two, then turn back on. He reported his power company, Southern California Edison, didn't notify him or his neighbors about the outages or any repair timelines.

Southern California Edison confirmed with News Channel 3 that those outages were unplanned, but crews have been working diligently to repair the issues. They said the outages can be caused by a number of factors, and repair timelines differ due to that variance.

The utility company said the best practice ahead of any outage – planned or unplanned – is to be prepared, especially for our desert communities where temperatures soar well into the triple digits during the summer.

Edison lists a number of upcoming maintenance outages, including spots in Indian Wells, Cathedral City, and Palm Springs, that will impact residents this week. You can find more information on its outage map.

Stay tuned for our full report tonight at 5 o'clock for the advice Edison is giving residents to ensure they stay informed when outages do happen. We're also working to hear from residents sharing their experiences with outages here in the valley.