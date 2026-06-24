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Houseless population declining… or is it?

Acquired Through MGN Online on 10/09/2025
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Acquired Through MGN Online on 10/09/2025
By
Updated
today at 12:09 PM
Published 12:03 PM

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) — Summer has begun, bringing high temperatures and seasonal challenges for unhoused residents. 

Since Riverside County adopted its Homeless Action Plan in 2022, the county shows a 19% decrease in unsheltered residents. Locally, the city of Palm Springs reports a 63% decline in unhoused people as recently as 2025.

However, local programs like Well in the Desert have conflicting numbers, stating they have seen an increase in attendees at their meal programs that serve hot meals Monday through Friday.

The Palm Springs City Council is scheduled to discuss the needs by numbers for extreme-weather facilities for unhoused residents tonight. Stay with News Channel 3 for more. 

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Matthew Pearce

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