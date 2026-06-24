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Indio Police Department set to conduct DUI patrols on Monday

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New
Published 3:58 PM

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ)-- The Indio Police Department will be conducting DUI patrols Monday, June 29, from 6:00 p.m. to 2:00 a.m. 

The IPD states checkpoint locations are determined based on data surrounding areas with high volume of driving related incidents. DUI’s can result not only from alcohol, but over the counter medications and marijuana.

“Impaired drivers put others on the road at significant risk,” Sgt. P. Fuentes said. “Any prevention measures that reduce the number of impaired drivers on our roads significantly improve traffic safety.” 

At these stops the IPD will be stopping suspected impaired drivers with hopes of promoting public safety by removing them from the road. Drivers charged with a first- time DUI stand to face an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties, as well as a suspended license. 

Stay with News Channel 3 for more updates.

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