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Mary Martin marks a year as Animal Services Director, as county works towards no-kill status

Riverside County
By
New
Published 9:54 AM

RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. (KESQ) - It's been over a year since Mary Martin took over the Riverside County Department of Animal Services.

Martin came into the role as the county recorded high euthanasia rates across four shelters, with a live-release rate of 71.6% in 2024. Data from the county shows the live-release rate increased to 82% for dogs and 73% for cats.

It comes as the county is working towards a 90% live-release rate to achieve a 'no-kill' status.

Tune in this evening as News Channel 3 speaks with Martin on the progress they're making towards the goal.

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Athena Jreij

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