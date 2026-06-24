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Palm Springs considers new Convention Center food service contract amid vendor concerns

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Published 7:51 PM

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) — A proposed food and beverage contract for the Palm Springs Convention Center is drawing significant public attention during Tuesday night's Palm Springs City Council meeting.

The City is considering a five-year agreement with OVG Hospitality to operate food and beverage services at the Convention Center beginning July 1, 2026. The contract includes an option for the City to extend the agreement for an additional five years.

OVG Hospitality is affiliated with Oak View Group, which already manages the Palm Springs Convention Center under a separate agreement approved by the city last year.

Under the proposed contract, OVG Hospitality would oversee day-to-day food and beverage operations at the facility. City staff say the new structure is designed to improve service, increase efficiency, and generate more revenue for the Convention Center.

However, some local vendors and business owners voiced concerns during public comment, saying they worry a single operator could limit future opportunities for independent businesses seeking to work at the Convention Center.

City officials say the contract still creates opportunities for local participation through partnerships, local sourcing, and vendor programs. Officials also said most current food service employees are expected to remain in their positions during the transition.

The City Council is expected to vote on the agreement.

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Luis Avila

Luis Avila joined KESQ News Channel 3 as a multimedia journalist in June 2024. Learn more about Luis here.

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