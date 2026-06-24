Skip to Content
News

Palm Springs Tramway Offers Free Admission to Active, Retired Troops in July

KESQ
By
New
Published 10:56 AM

 PALM SPRINGS (CNS) - The Palm Springs Aerial Tramway will offer active and retired U.S. military personnel free admission throughout the entire month of July.

During the tramway's Military Days promotion, qualifying individuals will receive complimentary tram admission along with a special gift with valid military identification. Spouses of deployed military members, and widows of deceased troops, will also qualify for the promotion.

Additionally, up to four guests accompanying service members will receive 25% off regular admission, officials said.

Attendees can visit more than 50 miles of hiking trails within Mount San Jacinto State Park, guided nature walks led by park volunteers and dining options. More information about the tramway is available at pstramway.com.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

City News Service

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.