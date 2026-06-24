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Senior safety concerns highlighted by high-profile missing person case

Acquired Through MGN Online on 04/25/2024
Safewise.com
Acquired Through MGN Online on 04/25/2024
By
New
Published 10:34 AM

COACHELLA VALLEY, Calif. (KESQ) - The disappearance of NBC's Savannah Guthrie's mother is drawing national attention and raising questions about senior safety.

In the Coachella Valley, where many older adults live independently, News Channel 3 is looking at the resources available to help keep seniors safe and the steps families can take to protect aging loved ones.

Stay with News Channel 3 for the latest updates.

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Dakota Makinen

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