Yorkshire Village denies wrongdoing after elder abuse raid, officials say hospitalized residents were on hospice

HEMET, Calif. (KESQ) State and county investigators searched a Hemet assisted living and memory care home as part of an elder abuse and neglect investigation, and several residents were taken to hospitals. The home denies any wrongdoing.

Investigators with the Riverside County Sheriff's Office and the California Department of Justice served a search warrant June 10 at Yorkshire Village, on Cornell Street in unincorporated Hemet.

The case started in 2025, when an ombudsman with the California Department of Aging called the Hemet Sheriff's Station to report that a resident at the home was being neglected, the Sheriff's Office said.

It grew from there. As investigators dug into that first complaint, they say they found more potential victims along with concerns about how the home cared for residents and how it handled complaints against its staff.

The case eventually pulled in the state Department of Justice's Division of Medi-Cal Fraud and Elder Abuse, plus a list of county and state agencies.

When investigators served the warrant, they didn't come alone.

Medical staff from Riverside University Health System were on scene, along with officials from the California Department of Aging, Adult Protective Services and Community Care Licensing. Several residents needed medical care and were taken to local hospitals, the Sheriff's Office said.

No one has been arrested. The investigation is ongoing, and the Sheriff's Office said it would not release any details beyond its initial news release while the case is active.

Yorkshire Village tells a different story. In a written statement, the home said it "absolutely" denies any neglect or abuse and is cooperating with investigators. It said the residents taken away on June 10 were receiving hospice care and called their removal unjustified. The home said it does not know how those residents are doing now.

That leaves the two sides at odds on a basic point: the Sheriff's Office says residents needed additional medical care, while the home says they were hospice patients who should not have been moved.

The home said it remains open and operating, pointing to a recent Father's Day golf tournament and a full summer calendar of activities.

"Allegations do not define who we are," the statement said, adding that Yorkshire has cared for residents and families for decades and that its record speaks for itself.

Yorkshire Village also leaned on its most recent state inspection.

On May 14, less than a month, before the June 10 raid - a licensing analyst made an unannounced annual visit. They spent more than four hours reviewing resident and staff files, medications, food service and fire safety, and cited no deficiencies. State records confirm that finding.

State records show Yorkshire Village is licensed for 100 elderly residents and was running near full, with about 95 in its care. It spreads across four buildings two for memory care, two for residents in a Medi-Cal-funded assisted living program. State business records list the owner as Dorten Enterprises, a company based in Hemet with a corporate office in Los Angeles.

The home declined an interview and routed questions to a spokesman.

Anyone with information can call Investigator Daugherty at 951-791-3425 or Investigator Navarrete at 951-791-2812.

Anonymous tips can go to Crime Stoppers at 800-782-7463.