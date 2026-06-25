Skip to Content
News

California becomes the first state to launch a tool monitoring AI and its relation to the workforce

By
New
Published 11:14 AM

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KESQ) – Governor Gavin Newsom signs executive order making California the first state to launch a tool monitoring AI- related job loss trends. 

The monitoring dashboard was created by a partnership between the Newsom administration and University of California, California Policy Lab. The software was created with hopes of preparing businesses, workers and communities for the economic changes brought by AI.

“California has always been a place that embraces innovation while taking seriously the responsibility that comes with it. We’re shaping the future — and charting the course for the nation. As AI advances, we aren’t just watching from the sidelines; we’re reimagining how we prepare California through strong governance and innovative policy,” stated Governor Gavin Newsom. 

The tracker is said to be updated monthly, providing the latest statistics of how AI is directly intersecting with the workforce in California to see where support is needed most prevalently.

At this time there is no evidence proving statewide unemployment in relation to AI- exposed occupations. State officials plan on monitoring these numbers to ensure policymakers can respond to these rising concerns appropriately. 

Stay with News Channel 3 for more updates.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Haley Meberg

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.