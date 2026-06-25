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Cathedral City businesses complain of consistent vandalism from nearby homeless community

Desert Jewelry Mart Plaza
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Published 4:19 PM

CATHEDRAL CITY, Calif. (KESQ) - Business owners along E. Palm Canyon Drive in Cathedral City say vandalism from nearby homeless communities is costing them thousands in repairs and driving away customers.

Owner Michael Azzarella of the Desert Jewelry Mart Plaza says he had two windows smashed in last week, he alleges by homeless individuals who congregate around the nearby Circle K. Beyond the damage, Azzarella says he is cleaning needles and urine near his store almost daily.

He's not the only one. At Napa Auto Parts just steps away, employees say they've also suffered damage for the same reasons.

Tune in this evening as News Channel 3 works to get answers for business owners who say they want more action from the city.

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Athena Jreij

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