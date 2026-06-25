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Celebrations marking nation’s 250th birthday set

KESQ
By
Published 2:44 PM

Fourth of July celebrations recognizing America's 250th birthday are planned across the Coachella Valley.

The July 4 falls on a Saturday this year, and some municipalities plan to host pyrotechnics spectaculars immediately before and after that date.

On July 2, Coachella is scheduled to host a spectacular after sundown in Bagdouma Park, 51-251 Douma St.

 In addition, fireworks shows are scheduled at the following locations, generally beginning at 9 p.m. on July 4:

  • Palm Desert, Civic Center Park, Fred Waring Drive and San Pablo Avenue;
  • Palm Springs, Sunrise Park, 480 S. Sunrise Way;
  • Palm Springs Power Baseball Stadium, 1901 Baristo Road;
  • Rancho Mirage, Agua Caliente Casino Resort & Spa, 32-250 Bob Hope Drive
  • Indio, Empire Polo Grounds, 81-800 51st Ave

The city of Desert Hot Springs will hold its celebration after dark on July 5 in Mission Springs Park, 14-510 Palm Drive.

In Riverside County, private parties are prohibited from using fireworks except in Blythe, Coachella, Desert Hot Springs and Indio, where so-called ``safe and sane'' fireworks, certified by the state fire marshal, can be sold to the public.

The devices are mostly the type that don't explode or fly, including sparklers, ground spinners, fountains, snappers and caps.

Under county Ordinance 858, which was amended by the Board of Supervisors in response to an outbreak of blazes in 2020, fines for illegally storing, transporting or setting off fireworks can range from $1,000 to $5,000.

Any person who triggers a brush fire due to the illegal use of fireworks can be held responsible for all suppression costs.

Despite the potential penalties imposed by the county and cities, fireworks are routinely set off in large numbers by individuals in unincorporated communities and municipalities countywide every Fourth of July.

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Tommy Gallegos

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