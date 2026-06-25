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Indio breaks ground on new $45 million police headquarters

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New
Published 11:20 AM

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) — City leaders, police officers, and community members gathered this morning to break ground on a new $45 million police headquarters in Indio.

The facility will serve as the new central hub for the Indio Police Department and is part of the city's expanding Public Safety Campus.

According to city officials, the headquarters will include updated workspaces, training areas, meeting rooms, community spaces, and new technology designed to support police operations and community engagement.

Officials say the project is intended to meet the needs of Indio's growing population while providing officers and staff with additional resources to serve residents.

Stay with News Channel 3 for the latest updates.

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Dakota Makinen

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