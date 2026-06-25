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Local Forecast

Breezy with modest cooling today

By
Updated
today at 6:25 AM
Published 6:00 AM

Winds will pick up heading toward the weekend, and that onshore flow will reduce temperatures and also lower dew points today. Highs will be close to average today, and much cooler into the weekend.

Winds will peak this evening around the 30 m.p.h. then ease overnight. Gustier winds arrive late Friday into Saturday as well.

Significant cooling arrives Saturday and lasts into the next week as a strong low pressure system drops in from the Pacific Northwest.

We'll enjoy temps in the 90s through the weekend and early next week.

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Patrick Evans

Patrick Evans is the News Channel 3’s morning and noon meteorologist, and Host of Eye on the Desert. Patrick also hosts afternoon drive on 103.1 MeTV FM. Learn more about Patrick here.

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