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Local Venezuelans react to earthquake as county officials address concerns along San Andreas Fault

MGN
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Published 10:08 AM

COACHELLA VALLEY, Calif. (KESQ) - Local Venezuelans are closely monitoring conditions in Venezuela after two powerful earthquakes struck the country on Wednesday, prompting concern for loved ones.

The earthquakes were part of a series of notable seismic events reported that same day, including quakes in Japan and Northern California, renewing conversations about earthquake preparedness and highlighting the ever-present seismic threat facing Southern California.

In response to increased public interest and concern, officials with the Riverside County Emergency Management Department are visiting the San Andreas Fault to discuss earthquake readiness.

County officials emphasize that while earthquakes cannot be predicted, residents can take steps now to prepare for a major seismic event. Emergency managers encouraged families to create communication plans, secure heavy furniture, and assemble emergency supply kits with enough food, water, and medication to last several days.

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Luis Avila

Luis Avila joined KESQ News Channel 3 as a multimedia journalist in June 2024. Learn more about Luis here.

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